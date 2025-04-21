In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, New Zealand announced it would send Defence Force personnel to Europe to assist in a variety of different roles, including training Ukrainian soldiers, providing intelligence, and helping with logistics.
This deployment has been pushed out on several occasions and is currently scheduled to last until the end of June.
But in an announcement this morning, the Government said it would extend the deployment for up to 100 personnel through to December 2026, an additional roughly 18 months.
Under their 2025/26 mandate, the personnel will continue to conduct specialist training throughout Europe, including in combat casualty care, combat engineering, leadership and maritime explosive ordinance disposal.
According to the Government, the operation New Zealand and its partners are involved in has trained more than 53,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel so far.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand was “unwavering in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion”.
“Today’s announcement signals New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression, and brings the total value of New Zealand support to $152 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine,” he said.
That financial support includes $102.3 million towards military training, equipment and other materials, $31.9 million in humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine affected by the war as well as neighbouring countries, and $5.2 million in support of international legal processes and human rights monitoring.
Defence Minister Judith Collins said she was proud of New Zealand’s contribution.
“During the past three years, NZDF personnel have been on the ground in Europe working with like-minded partner countries to support Ukraine,” she said.
“This deployment is a visible and highly valued use of our skilled personnel. This is what our people train and sign up for. I have seen first hand the value of what they are providing to the people of Ukraine.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the situation in Ukraine “remains dynamic”.
“New Zealand welcomes efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, and is following the negotiations on a potential ceasefire very closely. New Zealand is also actively involved in the UK-led discussions on options for peace support if the conflict concludes.”
Luxon has previously said he is open to New Zealand sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if a resolution was found between Ukraine and Russia.
Last month he attended a virtual summit hosted by British leader Sir Keir Starmer in which world leaders discussed “how to support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace”.
