Under their 2025/26 mandate, the personnel will continue to conduct specialist training throughout Europe, including in combat casualty care, combat engineering, leadership and maritime explosive ordinance disposal.

According to the Government, the operation New Zealand and its partners are involved in has trained more than 53,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel so far.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said New Zealand was “unwavering in its support for Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion”.

“Today’s announcement signals New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression, and brings the total value of New Zealand support to $152 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine,” he said.

That financial support includes $102.3 million towards military training, equipment and other materials, $31.9 million in humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine affected by the war as well as neighbouring countries, and $5.2 million in support of international legal processes and human rights monitoring.

Luxon is currently in the United Kingdom and is this week expected to visit some of the New Zealand troops training Ukrainian soldiers there.

Defence Minister Judith Collins said she was proud of New Zealand’s contribution.

“During the past three years, NZDF personnel have been on the ground in Europe working with like-minded partner countries to support Ukraine,” she said.

“This deployment is a visible and highly valued use of our skilled personnel. This is what our people train and sign up for. I have seen first hand the value of what they are providing to the people of Ukraine.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the situation in Ukraine “remains dynamic”.

“New Zealand welcomes efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, and is following the negotiations on a potential ceasefire very closely. New Zealand is also actively involved in the UK-led discussions on options for peace support if the conflict concludes.”

Luxon has previously said he is open to New Zealand sending peacekeepers to Ukraine if a resolution was found between Ukraine and Russia.

Last month he attended a virtual summit hosted by British leader Sir Keir Starmer in which world leaders discussed “how to support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace”.

Peace talks involving the United States have been ongoing in recent weeks, but US President Donald Trump said last week his country may ditch them shortly if progress isn’t achieved.

“Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘You’re foolish. You’re fools. You’re horrible people’ – and we’re going to just take a pass,” Trump said. “But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”

Russian President Vladmir Putin announced an ‘Easter Truce’ last week, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attacks did not subside.

