Explainer: Trevor Mallard's false rape claim and how we got to last night's messy debate

9 minutes to read
Speaker Trevor Mallard started this whole sage when he wrongly accused a parliamentary worker of rape - two years ago. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Explainer

The National Party calling for Speaker Trevor Mallard to be removed this morning is the latest in long-running saga that has almost clocked two years.

It follows a heated debate in the on Mallard's settlement with a former staffer who he falsely accused of rape. In the debate - and under legal immunity of parliamentary privilege - Mallard said the former staffer had committed serious sexual assault.

