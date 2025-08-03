Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Ex-National Party president Peter Goodfellow on what threatens 2026 re-election

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and former National Party president Peter Goodfellow. Photo / George Heard

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and former National Party president Peter Goodfellow. Photo / George Heard

Economic shocks and intensifying trade wars are the greatest threats to National’s re-election in 2026, according to outgoing party board member Peter Goodfellow.

A party president for 13 years, Goodfellow has retired from National’s board after serving for almost 20 years during more than 50 years as a party member

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save