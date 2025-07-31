Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

US slaps 15% tariff on NZ goods

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

The US has imposed a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods. Photo / NZME

The US has imposed a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods. Photo / NZME

The United States has imposed a 15% tariff on New Zealand goods, up from a previously advised 10%, a statement from the White House says.

Trade Minister Todd McClay earlier said initial indications showed US President Donald Trump might apply a 15% tariff.

Trump announced the tariffs during his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save