The NZ economy is still sick, doubts are growing about the Govt prescription – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
The economy is still struggling to get out of bed./ Photo / 123RF

THE FACTS

  • A run of negative data, including rising unemployment and unexpected inflation, has rocked confidence.
  • Both the left and right are criticising current government strategies.
  • But falling interest rates and booming agricultural commodity prices are reasons to stay positive.

I’ve been at home this week with one of those annoyingly complex health issues that keep you guessing and worrying.

All those questions and doubts ...

Am I feeling better? I think so. No, maybe not.

Are these the right antibiotics? Are the antibiotics making me feel sick?

