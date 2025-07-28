Advertisement
Unemployment: Job data show construction down more than 12,000 in year, more youth out of work

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Simplicity Chief Economist Shamubeel Eaqub talks to Ryan Bridge on how the economy needs to adjust to ageing population.

It may be a case of “last in, first out” for many young workers.

And it’s increasingly hard to get back into employment once you’re out, Westpac senior economist Michael Gordon said after new job data were released.

Stats NZ employment indicators today showed construction and manufacturing lost more than

