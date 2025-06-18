Advertisement
Home / Business / Economy / GDP

GDP shows strong growth of 0.8% in the first quarter of 2025

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks about GDP and explains why it matters. Video / Corey Fleming

GDP grew at 0.8% in the first quarter of 2025 - stronger than even the most optimistic of economists’ forecasts.

Activity increased in the March 2025 quarter across all three high-level industry groups: primary industries, goods-producing industries, and services industries.

The Reserve Bank had forecast 0.4% for the quarter,

