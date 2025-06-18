Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks about GDP and explains why it matters. Video / Corey Fleming

GDP grew at 0.8% in the first quarter of 2025 - stronger than even the most optimistic of economists’ forecasts.

Activity increased in the March 2025 quarter across all three high-level industry groups: primary industries, goods-producing industries, and services industries.

The Reserve Bank had forecast 0.4% for the quarter, but more recently, the consensus of economists moved to 0.7%.

There was a 0.5% rebound in growth in the last quarter of 2024, following a recessionary two quarters of contraction. That number was revised down today from 0.7%.

Economists had suggested that if GDP landed at 0.7% it would lift the odds that the Reserve Bank will leave interest rates on hold at its next meeting in July.