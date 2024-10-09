A rescue on Links Rd on the morning Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor
The Government will set out its emergency management roadmap early next year as it promises to improve disaster response capacity as reviews expose the country’s shortcomings.
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell says he will publish a “public-facing roadmap” early in 2025 as he seeks to improve New Zealand’s national response system that has been criticised in several reports after natural disasters.
New emergency management legislation will also be introduced this term.
However, Mitchell highlighted a “tight fiscal environment” and cautioned that “this will not be a quick fix”.
A National Emergency Management Agency report released today includes several focus areas including investing in an “ongoing national public readiness programme”, more investment in community resilience initiatives, improving community access to funding after emergencies, and expanding the number of agreements with groups to assist during emergencies.
Nema has also vowed to “increase its focus on the provision of resources that local authorities need” and set standards for the delivery of emergency management.
The threat natural disasters and other major events pose to New Zealand is laid out clearly in the report.
“It is increasingly clear large-scale weather events should be considered the ‘new normal’.”
The report points to research showing a high likelihood of an earthquake of magnitude 8 or higher occurring within the next 50 years.
The costs of such events is growing as well.
“The costs to Government of responding to and recovering from emergencies are growing faster than Government revenue and are projected to increase by over 50% per decade – from $0.7 billion in 2020 to $3.3b in 2050.”
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.