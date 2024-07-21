A new state-of-the-art facility will provide a central point for search and rescue operations and emergency management for the Central Plateau.
Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell opened the Central Plateau Emergency Management Centre, Te Whare Whakaora o Waimarino, in National Park Village last week.
The facility will be a digitally-enabled incident control point, training space, equipment store and staging area for operations.
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said Te Whare Whakaora o Waimarino would be the new home for the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation, Ruapehu Land Search and Rescue Group, and Ruapehu Civil Defence.
“With the Central Plateau area being one of the busiest search and rescue sectors in the country, and one prone to natural disasters, Te Whare Whakaora o Waimarino provides a beacon of hope and resilience that embodies the spirit of manaakitanga, a commitment to care and support for both residents and visitors to the region,” Kirton said.