Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Post-election deals - Priorities and bottom lines, and where National might be pushed

Derek Cheng
By
17 mins to read
Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon speaks about working with the media and coalition talks. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS - How might the numbers fall, and what does each scenario mean?

With just under two weeks until the final election result is known - on November 3 - the make-up of the next

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics