Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: The Price of Peters - $10b spending cuts in first year, $20b spending increases

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

New Zealand First’s manifesto includes promises for some of the biggest cuts to Government spending forecasts seen in recent times in New Zealand, slashing about 7.3 per cent of public spending in its first year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics