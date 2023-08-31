Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon will face off today in this parliamentary term's final Question Time. Photo / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will face off against the man vying for his job, National leader Christopher Luxon, in a final Question Time of the parliamentary term today.

It comes as Parliament adjourns today and politicians officially enter campaign mode ahead of the election on October 14.

Following Question Time party leaders will speak again in the adjournment debate. Both will be livestreamed on the Herald website.

Luxon is addressing Hipkins in the second question.

This week National unveiled its $14.6 billion tax plan.

The party promises to pay for the plan with about $8.4b of cuts and $6.2b of revenue increases, including taxing foreign buyers (after National ends the foreign buyers ban for some homes), taxing online gambling, and raising charges on some visas.

Luxon said the plan would target the “squeezed middle” by lifting income tax brackets to compensate for inflation. The party has called it a “Back Pocket Boost”.

The big change comes from shifting tax thresholds. This is an effective tax cut as it means people will have less of their income taxed at higher rates.

Those changes will mean someone earning $60,000 will get an extra $50 a fortnight. A household on $120,000 without children would get $100 a fortnight and an average income household with children would get $250 a fortnight.

Labour meanwhile has alleged National’s cuts to public spending in its proposed tax plan will threaten key public services, while its intention to allow foreign buyers to purchase Kiwi homes would “pour petrol” on the housing market.

Labour’s finance spokesman Grant Robertson said National’s cuts to public services were more than double what the Government announced on Monday.

“National will be asking for 8 per cent cuts in many agencies and therefore they will not be able to protect frontline services.

“The Government announced earlier this week moderate restraint of public service spending, which would protect frontline services. National’s cuts will gut the agencies that support Kiwis.”

Meanwhile, the Act Party is calling on National to be bolder while the Green Party claims it prioritises wealthy property investors over low and middle-income earners.

Act leader David Seymour was quick to criticise the package as “loose change” and too similar to Labour’s plan.

“Tax bracket indexation is exactly what it sounds like: Labour’s tax policy adjusted for inflation.

“It’s not a tax cut, it’s tinkering that freezes the unfairness of Labour’s tax policy in time. That’s just not good enough for New Zealand, we don’t need to trim the sails, we need a turn-around job.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw was adamant National’s plan would benefit landlords and property investors over students and people on benefits.

“National’s plan is a cynical ploy to do the absolute least for middle-income earners in order to get away with tax cuts for the wealthiest few,” he said.

“Under National’s plan, people on the lowest incomes would miss out while high-income property speculators can continue to line their pockets.”

He also criticised National’s slashing of public spending as uncertain “pie-in-the-sky stuff” as opposed to the Greens’ policy to create a wealth tax on top earners in New Zealand to fund things like free dental care for all.

The party also claims National’s plan involves cutting the climate budget and cancelling $2 billion of investment in action to cut emissions.



















