Hipkins has suggested that National have been playing dirty, and Labour are going to fight back.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will launch his party’s election campaign in Auckland this afternoon as he tries to defy history, turn the polling round and get himself another term as prime minister.

Hipkins is expected to make further cost-of-living announcements in his speech at the launch, which begins from 1pm.

Labour’s suite of cost-of-living moves is going head to head with National’s package of tax cuts – and both parties are also promising to increase Working for Families by comparable amounts.

Labour has already announced some key policies on that front, including removing GST from fresh fruit and vegetables, extending 20-hours’ free early childhood education to 2-year-olds and making public transport free for school students and half-price for under-25s.

The campaign launch at the Aotea Centre will be Hipkins’ attempt to rally the party base and convince them Labour is still in contention after its polling slipped into the 20s in a couple of recent polls.

Those members will remember the last campaign launch, when the party was at the height of its popularity and leader Jacinda Ardern packed out the Auckland Town Hall.

The party members and volunteers will be key for Labour in a potentially tight election in which turnout will be crucial, especially in Auckland.

National leader Christopher Luxon will launch his campaign on Sunday, also in Auckland. NZ First leader Winston Peters is also wooing the region with public meetings in Orewa and Auckland on Saturday and Sunday.

Hipkins is expected to focus on his leadership style and on Labour’s leadership in government during natural disasters, Covid-19 and the post-Covid economic crunch, which is still being felt.

He is likely to contrast that record with National’s comparatively untested leadership team, with Luxon being a first-term MP. He will continue trying to depict a National/Act government as a “coalition of cuts” and ask the public to weigh up whether they would be better off with National’s tax cuts than Labour’s offerings.

However, he is in an arm wrestle with history: while two-term governments are rare in New Zealand, it has proven difficult for prime ministers who take over midway through a term to win the next election in their own right. Recent examples include Bill English and Jenny Shipley – although English came very close to doing so in 2017 and brought National in higher than Labour, only to be deprived by NZ First in the kingmaker role.