Labour is making its pitch to quicken and modernise New Zealand’s justice system while National and Act are proposing changes and additions to the country’s immigration settings and welfare provision.

It comes as Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon are just days away from facing off in the first televised leaders’ debate on Tuesday, which one commentator considers to be the campaign’s “pivotal moment”.

Hipkins spent his Friday north of Wellington in areas that neighbour his Remutaka electorate. The public appearances followed his commitment to modernise sexual consent laws and address court backlogs by expanding audio-visual technology use and assessing whether the current frequency of jury trials in district courts was warranted, if Labour was elected.

The announcement also included a promise to establish a formal class actions regime that would “allow victims with similar interests to collectively sue in a more efficient and cost-effective way than currently possible”, Hipkins claimed.

The proposed changes to consent, including creating a positive definition of consent and examining the efficacy of sexual conduct offences, were welcomed by staff at Porirua’s women’s refuge, who told the Labour leader the reality of their clients’ lives.

Prior to that, Hipkins achieved the traditional campaign milestone of taking photos with babies at the Whānau Manaaki Kindergarten Association in Porirua. As a father of two, Hipkins appeared comfortable with 6-month-old Alyssa Kanavatoa in his arms. He was later given two other babies - one cried but the Labour leader reacted well, soothing them quickly.

Association members, who also supplied hundreds of families with food parcels, were very supportive of Labour’s recently announced policies, including free dental care for under-30s, expanding 20 hours’ free childcare to 2-year-olds, and paid partner leave.

He followed comments about his own policies with warnings about National’s tax plan, arguing the party’s proposed tax cuts would be too costly.

Hipkins later told journalists the tax cuts were “irresponsible and unaffordable”.

Under National’s $14.6 billion plan, almost half was to come from four new taxes, including taxing foreign buyers 15 per cent on the purchase of homes over $2 million.

Some economists had questioned assumptions behind the plan. National has repeatedly refused to release the details of its modelling and the full review of its tax promises, conducted by economics consultancy Castalia.

The assumptions made in regard to the foreign buyers’ tax had “more holes than a block of Swiss cheese”, Hipkins said.

National leader Luxon today continued to bat away questions about the tax plan while unveiling a new technology and visa policy, which focuses on allowing employees at tech companies to get the most from their share options and getting international entrepreneurs into the country.

The party would also establish a minister of technology.

Immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford announced a suite of visa changes, including introducing three different types of visas:

International Graduates Visa – a three-year open work visa for highly educated people who have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher within the past five years from one of the top 100 universities in the world. This visa will initially be capped at 500 successful applicants in the first year.

– a three-year open work visa for highly educated people who have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree or higher within the past five years from one of the top 100 universities in the world. This visa will initially be capped at 500 successful applicants in the first year. Global Growth Tech Visa – a residence visa for people with highly specialised skills who have worked at a top global tech company earning at least NZ$400,000 a year. This visa will initially be capped at 250 successful applicants in the first year.

– a residence visa for people with highly specialised skills who have worked at a top global tech company earning at least NZ$400,000 a year. This visa will initially be capped at 250 successful applicants in the first year. Digital Nomad Visa – a 12-month visa to attract skilled, highly mobile people to come to New Zealand while working remotely for an overseas-based company, with the option to apply for a work or residence visa later if they choose to stay. This visa will initially be capped at 250 successful applicants in the first year.

Act Party leader David Seymour, speaking from Christchurch, revealed his party’s welfare policy which would mean drug addicts could face the prospect of losing their benefit if they refused treatment or didn’t make efforts to find work.

He wanted to reduce the current number of 4000 people who receive the Supported Living Payment because of stress, 70 per cent of whom have received it for more than five years.

Under the welfare policy, “designated doctors” will be hired to identify cases of fraud and ineligibility, ensure people are on the correct benefit and are supported to meet any job-seeking obligations.

“It will increase the number of cases that are picked up as fraud, as there will be more active inquiries into cases, and doctors will feel empowered to offer a frank opinion.”

