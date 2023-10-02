Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon won't be debating each other in the Christchurch debate scheduled for today. Photo / Newshub

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon won't be debating each other in the Christchurch debate scheduled for today. Photo / Newshub

Chris Hipkins is turning to social media to attack National leader Christopher Luxon as he isolates with Covid-19, while Labour works to adapt its campaign with its leader unable to engage with voters in person.

Late yesterday evening, Hipkins posted to various social media channels claiming Luxon had “pulled out” of the Press leaders debate in Christchurch set to be held today.

He said given his infection, Labour had offered to hold the debate another day or have someone else step in on his behalf, but that National had declined.

Luxon soon responded in kind, claiming on social media that Hipkins was spreading misinformation. He said rescheduling the debate had “proven impossible” so close to election day on October 14.

It comes as the Labour Party pivots its campaign around its leader’s infection by setting up two virtual town hall meetings with Hipkins on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Labour has also cited Hipkins’ Covid to encourage people to help the party on Saturday with door-knocking and phone calling - dubbing the day the “Great Chip in”, a reference to Hipkins’ Chippy nickname.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins won't be seen in public for a few days as he battles a Covid infection. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Meanwhile, National has disclosed several instances of abuse its staff has received over the campaign trail, which allegedly included harassment from gang members.

Hipkins’ positive test result on Sunday was a shock for the campaign, particularly for those organising the third of four leaders debates in Christchurch scheduled for today.

Labour offered to hold the debate any day following Hipkins’ five days of non-mandated isolation, but this was not agreed to by National, which said the final days of the campaign were too busy.

National campaign chairman Chris Bishop had proposed Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis and National deputy leader Nicola Willis debate each other. However, it’s understood Labour did not agree to this because the party believed National’s leader should do it if he was available.

The Herald has asked whether Davis could debate Luxon. It’s understood National had received such an offer. Labour did not respond to the Herald when asked whether the idea had been floated.

Hipkins’ attack on social media claimed it was National’s intention to hide its leader.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon and campaign chairman Chris Bishop. Photo / Dean Purcell

“National knows their numbers are coming down and their economic plan doesn’t add up so want to minimise the number of appearances their leader has to make before polling day,” Hipkins asserted.

“I think that does voters a disservice.”

Luxon, who cast his vote yesterday amid advance voting starting, dismissed comments by Hipkins and Labour as misinformation.

“Labour has no track record to run on, so again, they are resorting to desperate smears.

“I’ve already debated Chris Hipkins twice and I look forward to debating him again in the final debate on TVNZ next Thursday night.”

Bishop told reporters there had been “radio silence” from Labour regarding his suggestion of Davis and Willis stepping in. He had also offered to take part in the debate himself alongside Labour’s campaign chairwoman Dr Megan Woods.

He rubbished claims Luxon was “chicken” - a claim posted to social media by Labour health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall - saying the only reason the leaders’ debate wasn’t progressing was because Hipkins caught Covid.

The infection less than two weeks out from election day had significantly disrupted Labour’s campaign schedule.

Hipkins was expected to hold regular media interviews while he was isolating. A spokesperson said Hipkins would be isolating for five days or until he returned a negative test.

Virtual town hall meetings had been arranged for this week as a way for the Labour leader to engage with voters, billed as an opportunity to ask Hipkins the “burning questions” about the election and Labour’s plans if elected. Thursday’s meeting had a special invite for children

Labour also sent out an email to supporters late yesterday evening, urging people to assist with campaigning on Saturday.

“You may have heard that Chris Hipkins has Covid so he can’t campaign for a few days. Obviously, that sucks, but we’ve got a plan to help make up for the lost time,” the email read.

“If you haven’t volunteered on the campaign so far, this is your chance. We’re just asking for a few hours of your time.”

It comes as Labour’s Commerce and Consumer Affairs spokesman Duncan Webb announced the party would directly support companies wanting to enter the New Zealand grocery market in a bid to break up the supermarket duopoly.

The announcement followed the newly-appointed Grocery Commissioner investigating cereal company Sanitarium after it refused to supply Weet-Bix to The Warehouse citing supply issues, while continuing its supply to the major supermarkets.

Webb said if reelected their support for new companies could include finance, making sure land was available, regulatory changes, incubating innovation and accelerating competition.

Meanwhile, volunteers with National’s campaign may be feeling unsettled after several instances of party candidates and supporters being allegedly abused and harassed.

One incident allegedly involved Auckland Central candidate Mahesh Muralidhar who said a senior Head Hunters member filmed him and his wife in a restaurant and shared it with followers, with an “abusive and intimidating message”.

The most serious of the allegations was a National candidate who says they were forced to move house after a threat from a gang - National says it won’t release any further information to protect that person and their family.

National Party candidates and supporters had been allegedly abused during the campaign. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The party also claims death threats were made to a volunteer in Auckland, another was attacked by a dog, and over the weekend several volunteers were abused and followed by gang members in Hawke’s Bay.

Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari said he had a bottle of beer thrown over him, has had volunteers frequently intimidated, and his house broken into.

Bishop said New Zealand deserved a “free and fair election campaign in which every party can express their views”.

“Sadly, malevolent actors are seeking to disrupt National’s campaign.

“We are taking the unprecedented step of releasing more information about these incidents so New Zealanders are aware of the stand-over tactics some are resorting to stop National’s plans to crack down on crime and scare New Zealanders away from voting.”

It was understood the incident in Hawke’s Bay had prompted the public statement and the party would likely have a stronger focus on the safety of its people in the remaining days of the campaign.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.