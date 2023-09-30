Chris Hipkins speaks to the media as he opens the Chinese Moon Festival today from Mt Eden War Memorial Hall in Auckland. Video / Finn Little

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will miss his first engagement on a big day of campaigning because of illness.

Hipkins was supposed to attend a Samoan church service in Mangere this morning, but his staff advised he could no longer attend.

It is unclear whether he will make later engagements in a day in which he was focusing his campaign on getting Labour’s vote out in the key areas of South and West Auckland, areas that are strong for Labour.

Chris Hipkins was supposed to attend a Samoan church service in Mangere this morning. Photo / Alex Cairns

It was a push to try to galvanise those voters ahead of advance voting opening tomorrow. South and West Auckland will be crucial as Labour continues to struggle in the polls.

Later this morning, National Party leader Christopher Luxon will release National’s full 100-day plan - the measures National will implement as top priorities before the end of the year. Those include a ban on cellphones in schools, the repeal of the Clean Car Discount Scheme and its policies on gangs.

The Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw will have a day of joint campaigning in Auckland, including unveiling their fiscal plan today ahead of a public meeting at Avondale.

NZ First leader Winston Peters and Act leader David Seymour are both expected to be at the Groundswell Rally in Ellerslie this afternoon.

Today Seymour launched a new online video, urging voters to vote for Act with a clear warning against giving their vote to a resurgent NZ First instead: “Only a vote for Act is a vote to avoid more of the same, or chaos. It’s a vote for a strong Act voice in a stable, two-party government,” says Seymour.

“One more seat for Act is the difference between a stable, responsible Act-National government and something else entirely.”