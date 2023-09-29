OPINION:

Welcome to the Politics Briefing at the end of a week in which debate over the Treaty of Waitangi, racism and race-baiting have eclipsed economic management issues for the moment.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins used the Newshub leaders’ debate to accuse a NZ First candidate of racism and to confront National leader Christopher Luxon about it on the basis that Luxon is willing to deal with the party after the election.

Hipkins then gave an important speech yesterday about the Treaty of Waitangi in Kawakawa in which he effectively said that party leaders staying silent on the Treaty can be just as bad as race-baiting.

On the back of Hipkins’ speech, I’ve done a comment piece on where Labour and successive Governments have gone wrong by staying too quiet; some of the realities about Māori rights; and the principles of the Treaty (see below). Contrary to frequent claims that no one knows what the principles are, they have been defined.

My colleague Adam Pearse also had an interesting interview with Act leader David Seymour about his policy to hold a referendum on the principles of the Treaty and the short shrift he has had from iwi leaders.

National has released its fiscal plan with just over two days to go until early voting starts. It gets to surplus the same time as Labour’s plan but its surplus is higher and its debt lower, Thomas Coughlan reports. As foreshadowed, the biggest saving was $2 billion cut from the amount forecast to be spent on benefits over the four-year forecast period.

The Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom event was held in Auckland this morning and host Fran O’Sullivan said that after running 21 of them, it might be time to write a book about it. It’s an annual insight into the views of leading CEOs on politics and the economy (see below). Finance Minister Grant Robertson and shadow finance minister Nicola Willis were guests of honour, and Robertson began facetiously: “It’s good to be here at the Grafton Socialist Club.”

When Willis was asked what she would do if the price of NZ First’s support was a $3b provincial growth fund, she joked that that would be Christopher Luxon’s issue to deal with in negotiation. It’s not a fanciful question. When NZ First was conducting parallel negotiations with National and Labour in 2017, Labour offered NZ First a $3b fund and National’s final position was they would explore it. When people wonder why NZ First went with Labour, that’s an answer.

It has been a week of riveting debates. 1News deputy political editor Maiki Sherman did a fantastic job in the Kaupapa Māori debate on Tuesday, corralling the likes of Willie Jackson, John Tamihere and Shane Jones. Patrick Gower was also brilliant with the Newshub televised debate on Wednesday, which Hipkins won. Gower anticipated the weaknesses of Luxon and Hipkins - that they would not be able to appear heartless or stingy when confronted with a young woman in the audience who has stage four bowel cancer. Luxon said yes immediately to extending bowel screening and Hipkins followed immediately. It’s a kind of emotional blackmail but it makes for gripping viewing and campaigning.

Next Monday it will be Mike Hosking’s turn. Like him or hate him, he is a brilliant broadcaster and he will be hosting the first of his traditional leader breakfasts on Newstalk ZB from 7am to 9am, starting with Christopher Luxon. Then at 12pm that day, a group of senior Herald journalists will put Chris Hipkins through his paces with the Job Interview. Watch it on the Herald website. Tuesday night will be The Press town hall debate in Christchurch.

Quote unquote

“We all assume that the Treaty is set in stone, but the Act Party with the help of National and NZ First will chip away at its place in our country until all that is left is rubble” - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in his Kawakawa speech.

“Do not append a whole range of Māori terms to policies or entities where the quality of the output or the service delivered is inversely related to the beauty of the Māori name” - NZ First candidate Shane Jones on RNZ.

Micro quiz

Italy’s rugby coach and former All Black Kieran Crowley was born in Kaponga, South Taranaki. What electorate is Kaponga in? (Answer at the bottom of this article.)

Brickbat

Labour's Ibrahim Omer.

Labour MP Ibrahim Omer for ill-discipline. He mused at a public candidate’s meeting in Wellington Central that Labour had not given up on a wealth tax. Stick to what Labour promises to do as a government, not what policies it might adopt in opposition.

Bouquet

National MP Paul Goldsmith gets the prize for appearing as a nodding head behind Christopher Luxon’s press conferences more often than any other MP. He’s everywhere.

Quiz answer: Whanganui

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

