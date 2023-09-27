Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: What landlords, 1.3m tenants must read - balance could swing against renters

Anne Gibson
By
8 mins to read
The rental scene could change if there's a change of Government next month. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The rental scene could change if there's a change of Government next month. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The Herald’s political and specialist reporters examine the big issues facing New Zealand and how the main political parties plan to deal with them. Property editor Anne Gibson examines 10 key policy platforms.

Next month’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business