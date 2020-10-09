Election 2020: Meth programme expanded to problem areas - Labour's law and order plan

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern released the party's law and order policy today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Labour Party wants to roll out a successful programme to treat problem methamphetamine users to reach 4000 more people.

And it wants a new alcohol and drug court in Hawke's Bay, and to develop a new kaupapa Māori programme to help Māori women prisoners turn their lives around.

Labour released its law and order policy today, which includes repealing the three strikes law, overhauling the court process for sexual violence complainants, and implementing Family Court reforms as outlined in a report last year.

But there is no commitment around the recommendations in the Safe and Effective Justice group's report last year - except for a vague reference to "respond" to them.

That group, along several others have called for community-based justice processes to maximise rehabilitation instead of a punitive approach that sees prisons become more and more full.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said the law and order policies of the past had failed.

She wants Northland's Te Ara Oranga programme - where police and health partner to help problem meth users - to 4000 more people in regions high-use areas including the East Coast and the Bay of Plenty.

It would cost $38 million over four years.

"It reduces supply through targeted enforcement, and reduces demand by steering drug users into recovery and treatment programmes and helping them find work," Ardern said.

The programme was piloted under the previous National-led Government, in was given an extra $4 million in Budget 2019.

The programme has seen referrals to treatment rose from 24 to 611 between December 2017 and June 2020, arrests increase from 9 to 195 people, and 95 people were supported into new jobs.

It puts Labour and National both on a similar path in terms of wanting to reduce meth-related harm.

National has previously announced plans for at least one specialist worker and a meth-detox bed in every DHB, and a $50 million contestable fund for new or scaled-up programmes to reduce harm.

Labour's justice spokesman Andrew Little has previously announced a new alcohol and other drug treatment court for Hamilton when the Safe and Effective Justice group's report landed last year.

Today he said another one would be set up in Hawke's Bay, costing $11m over four years, to be running within a year.

Labour also wants a special programme to help Māori women prisoners, who make up 68 per cent of the women's prison population. It would cost $10m over four years and be developed alongside Māori, starting in Christchurch Women's Prison.

There is no specific number commitment to boost the police force but Labour wants to keep the ratio of officers per population to 1:500.

It also wants a more diverse police force.

NZ First wants 1000 new officers.