Election 2020: Labour's Steph Lewis claims Whanganui in big win

Labour's Steph Lewis has claimed victory in the Whanganui seat with a majority of more than 6800 over incumbent National MP Harete Hipango.

With 100 per cent of votes counted, Lewis received 19,459 votes, 6821 ahead of Hipango's 12,638.

"It's been a long time coming," she told supporters at The Grand Hotel in Whanganui.

"My team ran a marathon at a sprinters pace. Our efforts in the last weeks have put us in 5th place across the country for doors knocked on.

"Never had a campaign like this before, but we did it. To say that I'm proud is an understatement."

After her victory speech Lewis said there were slightly less "butterflies" in her stomach.

"I'm speechless," she said. "This whole campaign, from start to finish, had been phenomenal.

"I didn't dare to hope that we would get the result that we got tonight, but every single time our team has gone out we've found multiple people who've said 'we used to vote National, but you've got two ticks from us this time'."

Lewis said she was expecting a much longer night than it was.

"[But] I might even get to bed early.

Labour's Steph Lewis will win the Whanganui seat over incumbent National MP Harete Hipango. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Now the real job begins, and I can't wait to get stuck in. I truly want it to be a partnership with people in our community and continue with the way we started in this campaign, in that grassroots fashion."

In 2017 Lewis lost the seat to Hipango by 1700 votes when both were first time candidates.

Earlier in the evening Lewis said she had been "sitting on the sidelines" today which "wasn't easy thing" for her to do.

"It's all surreal at the moment to be back here on election night, and it's been a long journey.

"It has been a long journey to get here tonight, especially with that four week extension, but I'm so proud of my team . They have dug really, really deep, and they have pulled out all the stops."

Hipango says she's been humbled by people who have come to know her and who she's come to know.

"I'm grateful, and although it isn't the result we were hoping for, I'm not sad for me, I'm concerned for the direction that our country is going in.

"I'm resilient, and we as New Zealanders are resilient."

National's Harete Hipango says she will take some time to herself after losing the Whanganui seat. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hipango told the Chronicle that she didn't have any regrets, and that it was "a massive learning curve".

"I'm still a member of the National Party but based on the results that have come through, I'm not a member of parliament.

"My concern is that people will start to see over the next 12 to 18 months, the reality kicking in. We went into lockdown and that brought some hardships for many people, and many more people are going to encounter and endure more serious hardships. That's my concern.

"I've made many friends on this journey and that's not going to change."

Hipango said she would be taking a little bit of time out for herself.

"I have given my all. I didn't choose to come into this, people chose me to come into this."

Hipango said that prior to being "recognised as National" she was treated as a person "who gave service in the community" but the attitude and tone of people changed when she became a National MP.

"I think that says something about Whanganui. I haven't experienced that in other areas, and I said when I was a candidate that I was the only one who had experienced the racism and the bigotry."