Election results 2020: NZ First leader Winston Peters thanks voters

NZ First leader Winston Peters has thanked voters, volunteers and NZ First staff around New Zealand at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell.
"Ladies and Gentleman elections are bout democracy and what the people wish and we should never stop trusting the people," he said.
"We committed ourselves three year ago to be a constructive partner with government.
"To provide certainty and stability in a fast-changing world.
"To those who have been successful tonight - our congratulations," he said.
"For 27 years, there has been one party which has been prepared to challenge the establishment.
"As for the next challenge, we'll all have to wait and see," he said.
NZ First MP Shane Jones said the results of tonight would be the "fruits of democracy" however the night ended for the party.
But he added that it should be said he and NZ First has stuck to its promise to the regions of the country, pumping investment into areas long neglected.
"No one will ever say of the last three years that NZ First and Shane Jones, for the North and the provinces, did not deliver.
"Northland, sadly, had been neglected for a long period of time."