Dogmocracy: Furry friends make the trip to polling stations

Llama the lamb helping her owner cast an early vote in Dargaville last Monday. Photo / Supplied

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has taken over Twitter, with voters and their furry friends making the trek to polling stations across the country.

Voters and their pooches have taken to polling stations around the country on what has turned out to be a warm, sunny Saturday.

All breeds of dogs can be seen posing in front of voting signs, including an 18-year-old pooch.

However, dogs are not the only animals to be photographed outside polling stations.

Off to vote in #NZHellhole ~ and the lovely volunteer looks after your pooch so you can vote & also so said pooch doesn’t eat any votes - no queues & the best scented hand sanitizer too #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/X6h0NAhZbw — 𝔖𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔞 🎈 (@SoniaLee) October 17, 2020

Despite the strict rules surrounding what can and can't be talked about on election day, animals at polling stations has lighten up many peoples days.

Today you will find news outlets - and should find social media outlets - largely quiet on the election today.

That's because the law bars anyone from doing anything that could influence votes on election day, over the 19 hours between midnight and 7pm Saturday, when polls close.

Media companies cannot publish political opinions, political advertising and other news stories, tweets or social media posts that could have an influence on voters.

Politicians must ensure they have taken down all election billboards and stop campaigning or doing political walkabouts to win over voters.

They can still chat with ordinary New Zealanders and encourage them to vote - so long as they don't encourage them who to vote for.

The law means Kiwis are able to have a day of quiet to contemplate their voting decision without being bombarded by relentless political messaging.

Media outlets are subsequently left to publish photos of the public and politicians at voting booths and provide articles containing only general voting information.

It also means photos of cute dogs visiting voting booths are a go-to for news outlets.

The hashtag #PetsAtPollingStations has also proven to be a hit on twitter.

With voters sharing photos of animals from all walks of life - including chickens and a cat.

The Electoral Commission even joined in posting a pic of the orange man and his dog to Twitter. Even taking the opportunity to drop a pun ...