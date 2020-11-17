Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Drug laws, mixed messages and failed expectations, and tens of thousands in legal limbo

12 minutes to read

Dr Huhana Hickey, who has multiple sclerosis, says she has spent $40,000 on legal cannabis medicine and is now so poor she has to consider the black market. Photo / Dean Purcell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Jacinda Ardern has taken legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis off the table, instead outlining three areas to look at, each of which still leaves thousands at the mercy of police.

But the new Police

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.