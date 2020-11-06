Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

'Everyone should have this opportunity': Inside the medical cannabis debate

15 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: Russell Brown

On Monday and Tuesday, doctors, researchers, government officials, and entrepreneurs will gather at the Aotea Centre for the second annual MedCan summit. It's the first summit since the introduction of regulations allowing for cannabis medicines

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.