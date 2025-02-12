It cuts even deeper because of Peters' affection for the Cooks, and his deep commitment to good relationships in the Pacific, illustrated by his extensive travel in the region. It must feel like a slap in the face for Peters – especially as a politician whose China radar is never off.

NZ is not overreacting

It is no secret that China wants a safe harbour/harbours in the Pacific for its vastly expanding naval fleet. It will not come in the form of a formal agreement but in future expansions of friendly agreements of maritime cooperation with smaller states. There have been scares over Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands. No one anticipated it could potentially happen just beyond New Zealand’s front yard.

Brown has said there is no need for New Zealand to be in the room in Beijing. But New Zealand was not asking to be in the room in Beijing; it was asking to be properly consulted on the actual agreement before it was signed.

It was not asking for an unreasonable favour. New Zealand is responsible for the Cook Islands' external relations and defence. It says so in the Cook Islands Constitution Act 1964 and was reiterated in the 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration.

Brown has said there would be “no surprises” on security issues when the agreement was revealed after signing. If that is the case – if it is only about getting help to mine cobalt nodules on its ocean floor – what was there to lose in consulting New Zealand properly when the alternative is damaging its closest relationship?

Brown has been a very energetic PM and gained even more confidence when he chaired the Pacific Islands Forum last year. He was clearly upset last year when New Zealand flatly rejected his bid for a Cook Islands passport without forfeiting New Zealand citizenship. But the stakes are way higher now. It is easy enough to find academics who will say New Zealand is being a bully or being paternalistic. But New Zealand’s interests are clearly at stake, too. It is not an overreaction.

Let me count the ways...

It is not always easy to identify who should get the brickbat each week (see below). Sometimes there are too many to choose from. Occasionally too many MPs have been exceptionally well-behaved. This week the problem is not who to choose – David Seymour, naturally – but that there are too many reasons to choose from.

David Seymour attempts to drive a Land Rover up the steps of Parliament on Monday. Photo / Act

It could be: a) because he wrote a letter to the police complaining about their treatment of his constituent Philip Polkinghorne when he was a murder suspect following his wife’s suspicious death; b) because he called the Prime Minister “ill-advised” after Christopher Luxon had called his letter “ill-advised”; c) for driving a Land Rover up the steps of Parliament; d) for suggesting MPs should not need permission if it is a good cause; e) for saying the security guard who stopped him had put himself in danger; f) for giving a Clayton’s apology to the Speaker, if he took offence; g) for telling reporters he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to drive up the steps when 1News had footage of him being told beforehand he wasn’t allowed.

Would it be so hard to say: “With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps I shouldn’t have done it”?

The Govt’s punishing polls

Government ministers remain strongly on message over their growth agenda, but have struggled to get oxygen for it this week.

Luxon and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced revamped visas on Sunday to attract wealthy investors to the country, including dropping an English language test. Luxon then brought Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop to his post-Cabinet press conference to talk about an investment summit being planned for March. And Finance Minister Nicola Willis foreshadowed further work on supermarket competition policy in a speech to Waikato University’s Economic Forum.

But as Herald deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan pointed out in a comment piece on Monday, the coalition is struggling to get traction with the public. A third poll showed the current Coalition bloc behind the left bloc.

Coughlan makes the point that “given how hard National campaigned on fixing the economic mess it alleged Labour created when the facts were more mixed, it’s hard to feel too sorry for the party when voters take out their current economic angst upon it – despite National being equally as culpable or inculpable for this malaise as Labour”. He believes the Government’s polling will improve as the economy improves.

By the way...

• Oops! Apologies to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro for suggesting in last week’s emailed version of Inside Politics that the Beehive bar was moving to her place, Government House. It is, of course, moving to Parliament House. That said, we think “Cindy’s” wouldn’t be a bad name for the as-yet-unnamed bar.

• There are apparently some advantages to losing. Labour list MP Jo Luxton lost her Rangitata seat (near Timaru) to National’s James Meager in 2023. But now, unencumbered by constituents, she and her husband have decided to move back to the place she used to call home, Gisborne, and she may stand there next year.

• A delegation of eight parliamentarians from Mongolia was cordially welcomed by MPs to Question Time yesterday, accompanied by Mongolia’s Honorary Consul in New Zealand, none other than Herald columnist and lobbyist Matthew Hooton.

Quote unquote

“Does the public have the right to know what’s happening in every cowshed tonight?” Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones explains why he doesn’t think the footage of cameras on fishing boats should be subject to the Official Information Act.

Micro quiz

What iwi has taken a case to the High Court this week to seek recognition of what it calls “rangatiratanga entitlement” over fresh water in its tribal area (takiwā)? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

The clear front-runner for this week's brickbat, David Seymour. Photo / Dean Purcell

David Seymour, of course (see above).

Bouquet

The security guard who ordered David Seymour to stop driving up the steps of Parliament. Firm but fair.

Quiz answer: Ngāi Tahu

