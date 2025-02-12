‘National sovereignty’ central to Cook Islands PM’s discussions with China as deal enters final stages

In his post, Brown acknowledged the “strong interest in the outcomes” of his visit to China.

“I want to reassure our people that every conversation is being guided by what is best for the Cook Islands – ensuring that our partnerships support economic growth, environmental sustainability and national sovereignty.”

He promised more details in the coming days “as we finalise key agreements”.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters declined to comment on Brown’s statement.

It is understood Peters is waiting to see the details of any deal signed before commenting further.

However, Peters has been vocal in recent weeks about his concerns, claiming the Cook Islands had not sufficiently consulted New Zealand on a partnership with China.

The Cook Islands is a realm country of New Zealand, meaning it is self-governing but in free association with Aotearoa. That allows Cook Islands citizens to hold New Zealand passports and gives access to other means of support but also requires the Cook Islands to consult New Zealand on foreign affairs matters.

Peters maintains the lack of consultation from Brown does not align with the agreement between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters doesn't believe the Cook Islands has appropriately consulted with New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Brown, however, argued he was not expected to consult New Zealand on the deal, citing the lack of consultation from New Zealand when it signed its own deals with foreign powers.

New Zealand holds concerns that aspects of the China deal will not align with its national interests, potentially threatening its agreement with the Cook Islands. It remains unclear what response New Zealand favours if that came to pass.

Tensions between the two countries have been high for some time, informed by a recent proposal from Brown to progress a Cook Islands-specific passport.

Peters came out strongly against that proposal, saying it would mean giving up access to a New Zealand passport. Media reports suggested Brown had abandoned that proposal.

Underneath Peters’ comments was a concern about the influence of China within the Pacific region and the potential for the global superpower to leverage access in small Pacific nations through financial investment for security purposes.

It comes alongside speculation of what approach re-elected United States President Donald Trump will take in the Pacific amid growing interest from the US in the region in response to China’s activity.

