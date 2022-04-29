Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

David Schnauer: Government's zero goals for 2050 cloud policymaking

4 minutes to read
Auckland Transport is reducing speed limits from 50km/h to 30km/h in some areas. Has the goal of zero road deaths led Auckland Transport astray? Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport is reducing speed limits from 50km/h to 30km/h in some areas. Has the goal of zero road deaths led Auckland Transport astray? Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By David Schnauer

OPINION

Over Easter, we had grandchildren (6 and 3 years) staying. For parents, child-raising is a major task. For grandparents, occasional visits are a novelty. Meaning, I read the grandchildren many stories, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.