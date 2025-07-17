Treasury announces second restructure, 35 roles to go, but new roles created

“The proposal aims to create more flexibility and adaptability in our workforce and create clearer career pathways for our people.
“As has been the case at many other agencies, our proposed changes are also designed to help the Treasury to operate on a financially sustainable basis over the next few years within a constrained fiscal situation,” a Treasury spokesperson said.
The restructure follows the implementation of Treasury’s new leadership structure being stood up on July 1.
On Thursday, Treasury released the proposal to all staff.
“We are now in a consultation period, and it is important to note that no final decisions have been made.
“All Treasury staff, along with their union representatives, now have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposal.”
Finance Minister Nicola Willis said on Thursday she was aware of the restructure.
Treasury had 606 full-time equivalent staff as of March 31 2025, down from 623 in 2023, but up from 513 in 2019.