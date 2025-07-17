Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was aware of the changes Treasury was making. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Treasury announces second restructure, 35 roles to go, but new roles created

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was aware of the changes Treasury was making. Photo / Mark Mitchell

After shrinking its leadership team earlier this year, Treasury is embarking on a wider restructure, cutting managers and policy adviser roles.

The proposed restructure would reduce manager positions from 32 to 18. Treasury currently has eight temporary team leaders which will increase to 14 permanent Team Leader positions.

This would change the span of control for leadership positions from an average of 6.6 to an average of 8.1, the spokesperson said.

The restructure also aims to reduce the number of principal adviser positions from 58 to 37, and create two new strategic adviser positions.

“This would increase the current ratio of principal advisers to analytical employees from an average 1:6 to 1:9, which is a return to ratios the Treasury had pre-Covid,” the spokesperson said.