A Government service to find accommodation for the thousands facing a long wait for their homes to be repaired after Cyclone Gabrielle will kick in from Northland to Hawkes Bay this morning.

The Temporary Accommodation Service which houses people while their own homes are rebuilt was already dealing with about 1000 people in Auckland after the flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle, and will also be extended to the other regions from today.

The regions covered are Northland, Gisborne, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato and the Tararua District.

The early estimates are that about 1200 to 1800 households in those regions will need it while their own homes are repaired or rebuilt.

Last week it was estimated about 10,000 had been displaced in those regions by the cyclone, although for some it would be short term while others would continue to choose to stay with family or friends.

The accommodation service with the Ministry of Building Innovation and Employment is activated after a natural disaster to find alternative accommodation for people while their homes are rebuilt or repaired.

Last week, TAS national manager, Al Bruce, told the Herald it had started preparing for an “unprecedented” event by scoping vacant residential housing and other accommodation - from rentals to baches, motels and Airbnbs.

However, the scale around Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay could also mean constructing temporary “villages” of modular housing, or relocated tiny homes and cabins.

It was in the process of upscaling and training new people to meet the demand.

The accommodation usually comes at a cost to those requiring it, which could be covered by insurance where a policy provides for it. People can register on the TAS website here or by calling 0508 754 163.

The numbers registering for the service will give the Government a clearer picture of just how many people are displaced and homes needing rebuilding or repairs.

Speaking in Tairawhiti on Sunday, Robertson said finding housing for those who had no home was a “massive priority”.

“People can only stay with their friends and relatives for so long. We’ve done the assessments and we are working our way through that.”

With thousands displaced, Robertson said in many regions - including Auckland - there was a housing shortage which could require “innovative” solutions.

“So we are having to be creative about that, using every single dwelling house we can as well as starting to think about more innovative solutions such as forms of modular housing and other temporary sorts of housing. It is right at the top of our welfare needs.”

Robertson also said one of the priorities for the new Brian Roche-led taskforce would be to look at the longer-term issues, including insurance.

He said climate change had “deeply challenged” the traditional insurance model and the way risk should be measured. Roche was bringing together a sub-group on insurance to look at that, and the uninsured.

He said those insurance companies would need to make decisions within the next month on whether some areas should be rebuilt in the way they were, and a consistent framework was needed for that in the future.

On the uninsured, he said while many businesses would have insurance, some had let it lapse during Covid-19.

“We are acutely aware there is an issue there. Then there is the issue of contents insurance, and an awful lot of people don’t have that.

We have to step our way carefully through that. You’ll understand there is a moral hazard issue here, which is that if the Government steps in immediately to help everyone who’s uninsured then no one will get insured.”

He said the Civil Defence payments were to help with immediate problems, such as clothing, and about $30 million had been paid out so far.

While in Tairawhiti, Robertson also announced the details of a support package for small and medium businesses in the areas affected. The $25m package will fund grants of up to $40,000 to businesses to help with cleanup and cash flow for those whose supply chains or ability to service customers were affected.

Robertson said decisions would be made “quickly” about more support.

“We want that to be delivered quickly and in line with local needs.”

That would see council’s development arms or local business associations charged with dispensing it and there would be “broad criteria” for it.

“It’s about cash flow and it’s about giving people confidence to take time to make some decisions.”

The Government was also working one-on-one with large businesses - those who employed hundreds of staff. He said that included discussing redeployment of staff, such as those in forestry.

“There is no shortage of work to be done. Those conversations are underway already.”

“These are businesses who employ a lot of people and we recognise their needs are different. So we are pulling together that and hope to be able to make more announcements about how we can support those medium and large scale businesses over the next few weeks.”

Robertson met with council representatives, iwi, and local businesses. He said infrastructure issues were common in most regions: roads, water and connectivity.

Robertson said the Cyclone Recovery Cabinet Committee would meet on Monday to discuss each region’s set of needs and work out what could be done immediately and what needed a longer-term approach.

“The way I look at is is response, recovery, rebuild. Each day I look at each of those for each region, and it’s important to note different regions have different aspects.”

That committee is chaired by Robertson and includes the ministers charged with monitoring each region’s needs.

Kiri Allan, who is charged with the Tairawhiti region, said the top two priorities there were roads and water - as well as cash flow for the businesses.