February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

New Zealand's international border will reopen in five stages from February 28.

The first people allowed to arrive from abroad will be vaccinated New Zealanders from Australia.

And two weeks later, the border will reopen to Kiwis the rest of the world, from Monday March 14.

Working Holiday Visa schemes will also reopen at this time - technically defined as 11.59pm on March 13.

MIQ will be removed for most travellers, replaced by self-isolation and Covid-19 tests on arrival.

But the managed isolation system will stay in place for unvaccinated people.

"New Zealanders need to reconnect with one another. Families and friends need to reunite. Our businesses need skills to grow. Exporters need to travel to make new connections," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"Having MIQ for every traveller was a temporary setting for when none of us had protection," he added.

The Government said the March reopening step should help bring in workers for the tourism, hospitality, wine and horticultural sectors.

This stage should also expand border exceptions for other critical workers, as long as those workers earn at least $84,240 a year, or 50 per cent more than the median wage.

A third reopening step from Wednesday April 13 will allow up to 5000 international students into the country.

This third step will also be open to current offshore temporary visa holders, who can still meet the relevant visa requirements.

Exceptions for some critical workers will also be considered from April 13.

"This plan represents a significant step forward in addressing skills and labour shortages and accelerates our economic recovery," Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

"Reopening of the border to a range of visa holders is a critical part in our plan to rebuild from Covid."

The fourth and fifth stages have been broadly outlined.

Anyone from Australia should be able to travel by July, as will people eligible for visa-waiver travel.

And the Government said an accredited employer work visa will open at this time, meaning the skilled and health worker border exception can be phased out.

Eventually, the border will fully reopen to visitors from anywhere in the world in October.