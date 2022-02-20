Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron editorial: MIQ's future as New Zealand, Australia reopen

4 minutes to read
February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

February 3 2022 The Government is reopening the border – starting with Kiwis coming from Australia from February 27 - with the MIQ system to end for all but "high-risk" unvaccinated travellers.

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

As New Zealand prepares to ditch MIQ requirements for some travellers in less than a week, one Australian state is opening a brand new regional quarantine hub.

Queensland's 500-bed A$48.8 million facility at Wellcamp,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid