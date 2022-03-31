Focus live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid update

There are 15, 250 new community cases of Covid-19 today and 22 deaths related to the virus.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the latest Covid-19 figures at a press conference this afternoon.

The 22 deaths take the total number of publicly reported Covid-related fatalities to 338.

Of the people who have died, one was from Northland, 10 were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from the Lakes DHB, two were from the Wellington region and four were from Canterbury.

Two people who died were in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, three people were in their 70s, six in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

There were 15 women who died and seven men.

There are 830 people in hospital and 26 in intensive care.

It comes after 15,918 new cases were reported yesterday, continuing a steady decline and taking the seven-day average to 14,951. The latest wave of cases peaked about three weeks ago when the seven-day average was just over 20,000 cases.

Wednesday also showed a continued slow decline in hospitalisations, with 817 people in hospital with the virus, including 24 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths stayed steady at 14, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths remaining at 15.

Yesterday's numbers also showed a continued decline in cases in Auckland, with the focus shifting to the South Island.

The DHBs with the most active cases are Canterbury (17,456), Waikato (9590), Southern (8336) and Waitematā (7291).

On Monday, Cabinet will be deciding whether to shift the country - or select regions - from red to orange settings, which will increase the number of people who can gather indoors.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference yesterday he was yet to have "a firm leaning" for Monday's review of traffic light settings.

"We'll be following closely the public health advice we get over the weekend."

The main difference between red and orange was the size of indoor gatherings, he said. There is no limit under orange.

"The main thing we're all looking for is where we're at in terms of the overall peak."

In some parts of the country, case numbers were continuing to trend up, he said.

He wouldn't be drawn on Auckland's chances of moving to orange, having already passed its Omicron peak.

But he did confirm the traffic light system allowed for the possibility of different regions to be in different settings.

Meanwhile, this morning the Government announced new antiviral medications would soon be available for at-risk patients.

Doctors can start prescribing Paxlovid from next week, but the criteria for the pill is aimed at those more likely to get sicker from Covid such as those who are immunocompromised or had things like chronic respiratory conditions and diabetes.