Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Low vaccination rates in South Auckland suburbs where virus is circulating

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The fight to beat the Delta outbreak is not being helped by poor vaccination rates in some of the South Auckland suburbs where cases have continued to pop up, including parts of Māngere, Clover Park, Manurewa, Papakura, and Favona.

It comes as the level 3 boundary in the Waikato was widened from midnight last night to include the Waitomo District, including Te Kuiti, and the Waipā and Ōtorohanga districts.

There were no new cases in these areas yesterday, and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the boundary extension would have happened earlier if the risk assessment could have been done quicker.

There were five new cases in the Waikato yesterday, all of them linked, and 24 new cases in Auckland, seven of which are unlinked.

The Waikato level 3 does not include the same outdoor freedoms as in Auckland, and it will remain in place until at least 11.59pm on Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing any changes on Monday afternoon.

She will also reveal if there will be any easing in Auckland's level 3 restrictions - step 2 allows customer-facing businesses to open - but public health experts have warned that it was too risky to do so next week.

The Shot Doi vaccine bus run by Ngāti Whātua o Ōrakei takes the Delta fight to Panmure, pulling over to give out jabs. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

They also warned that the threat of Delta spreading around the country was very real, though the outbreak continued to be relatively controlled for now.

Hipkins, who is also the Education Minister, added that Cabinet will decide on Monday which health and education workers would need to be vaccinated in order to go to work.

"Cabinet will make a decision about exactly where those kinds of lines get drawn on Monday," he said.

"Does it [for example] include laboratory staff, for example, who are processing samples, and who are actually pretty critical to the overall functioning of the health system?"

Up to about 100,000 teaching staff might be included in a mandatory vaccination order.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao in Rotorua yesterday. Photo / Andrew Warner.

There is some support for mandatory vaccinations in those sectors, but the NZ Council of Trade Unions has previously cautioned that a blanket vaccination order could do more harm than good because it might create a sense of coercion.

Ardern visited Murupara and Rotorua yesterday to encourage people to get vaccinated, and tomorrow will head to Gisborne and the East Cape - other areas where vaccination levels are well behind the national average.

The Ministry of Health released vaccination rates by suburb yesterday. Eight of the 10 places with the lowest rates were in the Bay of Plenty and Northland.

The lowest was Murupara, followed by Kawerau Industrial, Otangarei, Waimā Forest, Waingarara-Waimana, Galatea, Raetihi (Whanganui), Omahuta Forest-Horeke, Lake Brunner (West Coast) and Te Teko Lakes.

Low coverage is also prevalent in parts of five of the eight suburbs of interest in Auckland, where cases have continued to pop up.

But Te Whānau o Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere wanted more detail to allow Māori health providers to go door-to-door, and is taking the Ministry of Health to court for the data.

Hipkins said the ministry wanted to share all the information that would help the rollout, but had to comply with privacy laws.

Meanwhile the Government announced that rapid antigen testing, which can produce a result in 15 minutes, would be used in the pilot for business travellers heading overseas and isolating at home after they return.

But the testing is already being used extensively overseas, and Professor David Murdoch - chairman of the Ministry of Health's testing technical advisory group - said there had been a lot of "conservatism" around different kinds of testing while elimination was the strategy.

"We probably missed a few opportunities just to get things out."

That included saliva testing, which was underused at the start of the Delta outbreak, when Rako Science had capacity to test 10,000 people a day but weren't being deployed at a time when people were waiting 12 hours for a test.

"Some people gave up and didn't get tested at all," said National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop.

"All the while we had a private sector saliva testing provider sitting right there, ready and willing to operate.

"The Government has been too slow. This is something that should have been in place much earlier - likewise with rapid antigen testing. The negligence and incompetence is unconscionable."