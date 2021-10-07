'Unflappable': Reporter's live cross from Te Awamutu interrupted by boy racers, sirens

One News reporter was unflappable during a chaotic live cross. Video / TVNZ

TVNZ reporter Nicole Bremner showed her incredible powers of concentration as she remained focused on her reporting of the Waikato Covid-19 boundary during a "chaotic" live cross from a Te Awamutu intersection.

Bremner was reporting live from Te Awamutu this evening on the new Covid-19 boundary for the Waikato region. Her segment was constantly interrupted by boy racers doing burnouts, as well as sirens going off in the background. She remained focused in the face of all the chaos.

Nicole Bremner reporting live from Te Awamutu. Photo / TVNZ

Her ability to stay on track despite everything that was going on around her did not go unnoticed, with people on social media praising the way Bremner "kept her cool".

Watching a news reporter in #teawamutu trying to keep her cool as some jerk was deliberately revving his engines to distract her. What a garbage town — AR Love (@rufino_amor) October 7, 2021

"That @1NewsNZ live to Te Awamutu was chaotic. First, a special boy showing off his wheels to no one that cares. Then to finish, a lovely song of sirens," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Shout out to the reporter for not skipping a beat," the Twitter user added.

That @1NewsNZ live to Te Awamutu was chaotic 😅

First, a special boy showing off his wheels to no one that cares.

Then to finish, a lovely song of sirens.

Shout out to the reporter for not skipping a beat. — Aimee W (@92aims) October 7, 2021

That is surely the noisiest intersection in Te Awamutu, @1NewsNZ !! — Dan Goodwin (@danfromnz) October 7, 2021

I really hope the d*ckhead doing burnouts behind @nicole_bremner in #TeAwamutu just now on @TVNZ was busted by those coppers 🙏😂

.

.@nzpolice — Viv9Lively (@Viv9Lively) October 7, 2021

Te Awamutu hasn’t looked as busy as it was on tonight’s news for a very long time! But if I’m gonna see my old stomping ground on tv, I’d prefer it was for good news instead of Covid related stuff. Maybe a nice story in the amazing cinema there 😬 — Paul Barlow 💉 (@Ceriphinz) October 7, 2021

"An unflappable Nicole Bremner in Te Awamutu," news host Simon Dallow described, back in the studio.