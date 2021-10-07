'Unflappable': Reporter's live cross from Te Awamutu interrupted by boy racers, sirens

TVNZ reporter Nicole Bremner showed her incredible powers of concentration as she remained focused on her reporting of the Waikato Covid-19 boundary during a "chaotic" live cross from a Te Awamutu intersection.
Bremner was reporting live from Te Awamutu this evening on the new Covid-19 boundary for the Waikato region. Her segment was constantly interrupted by boy racers doing burnouts, as well as sirens going off in the background. She remained focused in the face of all the chaos.
Her ability to stay on track despite everything that was going on around her did not go unnoticed, with people on social media praising the way Bremner "kept her cool".
"That @1NewsNZ live to Te Awamutu was chaotic. First, a special boy showing off his wheels to no one that cares. Then to finish, a lovely song of sirens," one person wrote on Twitter.
"Shout out to the reporter for not skipping a beat," the Twitter user added.
"An unflappable Nicole Bremner in Te Awamutu," news host Simon Dallow described, back in the studio.
