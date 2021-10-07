Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two positive cases found on Auckland's North Shore

There were 29 Covid cases in the community today, including five in Waikato - prompting the current boundary to be extended to the south from 11.59pm tonight. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have tested positive for Covid-19 on Auckland's North Shore, according to a letter from Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

A letter, dated for today, was sent to residents, notifying them that two people in Kāinga Ora properties in Beach Haven had tested positive for the virus.

It is unclear whether these cases are in addition to the 24 Auckland cases announced at today's 1pm press conference by director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Residents and visitors to the area are being classed as casual contacts.

They are being advised to watch for symptoms for 14 days (until October 20) and to get tested.

The letter said testing would be available for staff and residents on Sunday, otherwise they were encouraged to visit their closest testing centre on College Rd in Northcote.

The letter also included a code to use when getting tested.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) chose not to comment further, a spokesperson saying its advice was in the letter.

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson said it had been informed of the positive cases associated with the apartment complexes in Beach Haven.

They said all customers had been advised and testing had been undertaken, with further testing efforts organised for the weekend.

"Kāinga Ora has arranged further testing and mobile vaccination to be on-site at the weekend."

More to come.