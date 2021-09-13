Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's light at the end of the tunnel, and what could still extinguish it

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says public health advice supported an in-principle decision for Auckland to move to level 3 next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says public health advice supported an in-principle decision for Auckland to move to level 3 next week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS:

It was no surprise that the alert level settings were left unchanged for another week, given the ongoing possibility of the last gasps of the outbreak storming up again.

But the in-principle decision to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid