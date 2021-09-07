Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Why Auckland could move to level 3 next week, and what to watch for

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive the latest advice on alert level changes from Ashley Bloomfield on Monday and make an announcement that afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive the latest advice on alert level changes from Ashley Bloomfield on Monday and make an announcement that afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

Aucklanders could move out of level 4 in a week if they continue to tread the path they have so far.

Modelling released by Te Pūnaha Matatini suggests the R value has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.