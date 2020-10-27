Covid-19 coronavirus: Two new cases in managed isolation

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today.

There are no new community cases - the sixth day in the row without any.

One of the imported cases is a returnee from Paris and the other arrived from London. Both cases were picked up in their routine day three tests and have been transferred to a quarantine facility.

Four more cases have recovered meaning the total number of active cases is 66.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,587.

And 3,335 tests were processed yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,075,827

The Health Ministry reminded Aucklanders there are still seven community testing sites around the region but today is the last day the site at Northcare Accident and Medical will be operating as it was set-up in response to the recent outbreak.

Officials said the crew onboard the Ken Rai ship docked at the Port of Napier remained in "good spirits", were well and all have previously returned negative test results.

All crew were tested again yesterday afternoon which will be processed today.

"No crew members have applied for shore leave in New Zealand. The ship will depart Napier on Thursday and head for Tauranga."

And the number of cases among the international shipping crew isolating in a border hotel in Christchurch remains at 29 and a decision hasn't been made about when they'll be able to leave.

Genome sequencing results has confirmed the infections originated overseas.

There was no update on the toddler in Japan and the ministry said they were continuing to work with their Japanese counterparts.

Yesterday there was one new community case of Covid-19 in managed isolation - a traveller from Britain.

New Zealand also reached the milestone of 100 million QR scans using the Covid Tracer app after a campaign to get Kiwis to keep recording their movements.

The Health Ministry was also waiting for results from the second test of a toddler in Japan who tested positive upon arrival after testing negative in New Zealand.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the result could have been a false positive and they considered the case to be "very low risk" for New Zealand.

Before the toddler and his family left New Zealand, they flew from Napier to Auckland on Thursday, October 22, on Air New Zealand flight NZ5018.

Anyone else on that flight should be alert for symptoms.