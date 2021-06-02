Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield and Ayesha Verrall with the latest update

Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Dr Ayesha Verrall give Covid-19 vaccine update

As of last night, over 650,000 vaccines doses had been delivered - over 100,000 more than this time last week.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall gave an update of the vaccine rollout and said there were six new Covid-19 cases in MIQ.

More than 235,000 people had received their second dose - meaning they are now fully vaccinated.

Overall the rollout is 9 per cent ahead of schedule. Further stocks of the Pfizer vaccine had also arrived yesterday and the new advice the vaccine can be stored at typical refrigeration temperature means doses can be more easily moved around the country.

Each of the 20 DHBs around the country were tailoring their rollouts to the needs of their communities. This included a campaign targeting Māori and Pasifika in Southland, a rural outreach programme in Canterbury, and a marae near Wellington now devoting its activities to vaccinations.

Verrall said she wanted to congratulate Northland DHB on its campaign in particular.

It was encouraging the vaccine rollout was moving ahead of schedule, Bloomfield said.

He also acknowledged the extra effort of staff in Waikato and Canterbury, both dealing with other external issues.

The plan continues to have everyone vaccinated by the end of the year, Bloomfield said.

Cities continued to be shutdown overseas, and even an outbreak in Taiwan has continued to grow, highlighting the urgency for vaccines, he said.

The press conference comes amid speculation that the week-long lockdown in Melbourne - and the pause in the transtasman bubble - might be extended.

The Melbourne outbreak origin also showed how "tricky" the virus was to deal with, Bloomfield said.

The lockdown is currently set to be lifted at 11.59pm tomorrow local time, while flights from Melbourne to New Zealand have been paused until 7.59pm on Friday, June 4.

There were now 60 cases in Victoria. New Zealand's policy would be assessed with an update tomorrow.

Everyone in New Zealand still needed to keep their guard up, especially in light of new variants overseas and winter upcoming, Bloomfield said.

People should be getting tested if they experienced any symptoms.

The best way to keep New Zealand safe into the future is to make sure everyone is vaccinated. To do this by the end of year, the virus needs to be kept out.

There was updated vaccination advice for pregnant women expected next week.

One of the new Melbourne cases is understood to be a case in New South Wales - a person who travelled from Melbourne to several locations on the NSW south coast last week.

Victoria's Covid testing commander Jeroen Weimar said yesterday that at least four of the state's more than 50 locally transmitted cases had come from "fleeting" contact between Victorians.

"What we're seeing now is people are brushing past each other in a small shop ... This is stranger to stranger transmission," he said.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health said it had contacted all but five of the 5000-odd people who had travelled to New Zealand from Melbourne between May 20 and May 25, who have been told to self-isolate until they return a negative result.

One of those contacted, Ross Dempsey, was furious that he might have been carrying the virus while in contact with about 200 people before he was contacted by the ministry on Monday night.

He had returned from Melbourne on May 20 and was told he was not required to get a Covid-19 test because of the travel bubble arrangement.

The first contact he had with the ministry was on Monday, 11 days later.

"As of yesterday [Monday] I was sitting in a smoko room with 40 other people at a job. Prior to that I've been visiting family and friends since I've been home. It's just a joke."

He had been on the flight with about 22 other contractors he knew and as of Tuesday morning believed only a quarter of them had been contacted.

The ministry said the variant of Covid being found in Melbourne is the B.1.617.1 variant which was first reported in India. It is considered more infectious than the original variant.