Councils propose Three Waters fix without co-governance

4 minutes to read
Modelling by an economic consultancy has suggested an alternative to Three Waters. Photo / NZME

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The economic case of the Government's Three Waters reforms, particularly the justification for stripping control of assets, doesn't stack up, according to the economic modeller hired by councils that have banded together against the reforms.

