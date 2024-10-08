The proposal would alter that designation. While it’s featured on the list of fast-track projects, after the legislation passes – which it is expected to – Corrections will still need to apply through the Environmental Protection Authority to get an expert panel’s sign-off.

It’s here where Corrections said it would consult with the public.

“Consultation would be carried out as part of our application to the Environmental Protection Authority,” said Alastair Turrell, deputy chief executive infrastructure and digital assets.

“We acknowledge and value our role in the Auckland community, and future decisions regarding any expansion to Auckland Prison will include engagement with stakeholders, including iwi and hapū.”

The Department of Corrections said on Monday there were “no immediate plans” to expand the prison, but the powers were sought for the purposes of future-proofing the system and being able to respond to any increases in demand.

John Watson, an Auckland councillor for the Albany Ward which covers Paremoremo where the prison is located, called the appearance of the project on the fast-track list a blindside.

He questioned why there wasn’t someone “in the department who realised this is sensitive”.

“Even though they have said there are no plans to do anything, it is still indicating an intent. They are not just doing it for the fun of it.”

Watson said the prison had long been part of the landscape of the area and residents near the prison would have clear views on any expansion.

“I would imagine that locals would be disturbed, to say the least, about the prospect of a prison like Paremoremo being doubled,” he said.

Andy Riley of the Paremoremo Ratepayers & Residents Association said he sought feedback from locals after the Herald reported the proposal on Tuesday morning and had heard from some complaining about a lack of consultation so far.

The community had an understanding that the prison wouldn’t grow beyond its current maximum capacity, Riley said.

He said most locals were “comfortable” with the prison as is and no one was “frightened” living nearby. But “the bigger it gets, the more problems that would be in place”, Riley said.

“Any increase would put demands on the roads coming to and from and they would also want to know [about] security.”

He didn’t want to speak for the community without getting more feedback, but he believed locals would generally “be opposed to it”.

Riley was frustrated by the proposal coming out of the blue.

“That is the worst thing ... The local community needs to be informed and brought into discussions on it because it impacts us in many ways, traffic, more people here, risk of people escaping from the prison.”

Watson said he was surprised to see the proposal on the fast-track list.

“The expectation of the general tenor was that [the list of fast-track projects] was going to be for important infrastructure projects, but it seems to have had a bit of scope creep.”

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell – also the local MP – told the Herald fast-tracking was a process available to Corrections, so “they thought they’d use it”.

He said the department had been “proactive” in preparing for a forecast growth in prisoner numbers as Government reforms kicked in.

“I anticipate there will be in the shorter term, an increase in people coming into the Corrections system. I am hoping, in the longer term, we might start to really deal with and drive down those numbers in terms of offending, and have a situation where we are reducing the prison population.”

The fast-track legislation is intended to streamline the delivery of infrastructure and other development projects deemed to have significant regional or national benefits. The list of 149 projects includes housing developments, roads, renewable energy projects, mines and quarries.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown didn’t specifically comment on the prison proposal when asked, but told the Herald he was generally supportive of the overall package of fast-track projects.

“This list of projects doesn’t necessarily have funds available. It means bureaucratic hurdles are cleared more easily in the event funds are available in future,” Brown said.

“Overall, though, it’s good to see the Government paving the way for ongoing housing and infrastructure in Auckland over the medium term. I support them on this and it’s welcomed.

“There is, however, an urgent need for the Government to get on with removing regulation and red tape that’s holding the city back. They need to give us the tools so we can get the job done.”

