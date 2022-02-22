Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Co-governance and the Treaty partnership project - all you need to know

15 minutes to read
Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says partnership arrangements are assessed case by case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says partnership arrangements are assessed case by case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

If you've detected more intensity around Treaty of Waitangi issues in recent years, it has probably been over issues such as the Three Waters Reform and the Māori Health Authority.

The solutions to the problems

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.