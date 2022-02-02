Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Māori to be allocated 20pc of airwaves, at no cost - but Treaty claim persists

6 minutes to read
Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

A "Māori Spectrum Entity" will receive an ongoing allocation of 20 per cent of future national commercial spectrum allocations, at no cost, under a deal signed at Parliament today.

The agreement also includes funds totalling

