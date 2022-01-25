Voyager 2021 media awards
Tonga cut off from the world: An update on the cable repair effort - and some help from above

4 minutes to read
NZ Navy ship sets sail for Tonga. Video / NZ Defence Force

Chris Keall
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Tonga might have to wait until the second week of next month, or longer, for its main communications connection to the outside world to be repaired - but help is on the way.

The volcanic

