Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: The lol-lights and comedy awards of 2020

5 minutes to read
National leader Todd Muller and his deputy Nikki Kaye made a blunder today in defending the diversity of their shadow cabinet by suggesting that Paul Goldsmith was Māori when he is not.
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

As Norm Kirk should have said, "all Kiwis really want is someone to laugh at."

The hunt for the laughs in 2020 was particularly challenging.

In politics, not much good happened to anyone other

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.