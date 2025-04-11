Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Claire Trevett: Forget about David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill, PM Christopher Luxon’s Trump tariffs crisis could be the making of him

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Christopher Luxon plans free-trade talks blitz as Trump changes tune on tariffs
Opinion

Key Facts

It has not been a good week for Act leader David Seymour, although he will undoubtedly try to gild it as one.

It has, however, been a very good week for Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The reason for this is the coinciding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics