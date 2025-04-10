Advertisement
With a whimper rather than a bang, Treaty Principles Bill is buried – for now: Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Every party except Act is expected to vote down the controversial Treaty Principles Bill this afternoon on a occasion one senior minister has described as “cremation day.”
Thomas Coughlan
The Treaty Principles Bill was interred in the graveyard of abandoned legislation this afternoon, voted down at its second reading without any great drama.

The first-reading debate will be remembered for decades for the haka that turned young Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rāwhiti into an international celebrity. Few will remember the second reading – in fact, by the time the vote was finally called after two hours of debate, most of the public gallery had emptied (it cleared out fast after Maipi-Clarke’s speech).

