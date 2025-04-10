Every party except Act is expected to vote down the controversial Treaty Principles Bill this afternoon on a occasion one senior minister has described as “cremation day.”

Parliament will hold the second and most likely last reading of the legislation as the enormous majority of MPs are expected to vote against it.

The reading will begin around 3pm. It will be live-streamed at the top of this article.

MPs from all parties will speak on the bill, which has been the subject of many debates and oral questions in the House over the past year.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has celebrated the impending defeat of the bill, telling a room full of Māori business leaders recently: “Thank goodness that is coming to cremation day.”

“Nehu [burial] day is coming, folks. Nehu day is coming for the Treaty Principles Bill. Can’t wait to see that nehu day.”

David Seymour’s two coalition partners – Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy PM Winston Peters – are not expected to be in the House for the second reading this afternoon.

Luxon, who is keen to move on from the lengthy debates that have surrounded the contentious legislation in the past, says he is not avoiding the second reading but is unable to attend because of his schedule.

He says he needs to “get on and run this country”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s just a function of schedule,” Luxon told reporters at his weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

“Frankly, it’s more important that it comes to the House and is voted down than me having to be there or not.”

Peters, the NZ First Leader, is unlikely to make it due to overseas travel plans. Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Māori and Act have confirmed their leaders will attend.

Act’s bill has been a source of major tension during its time on Parliament’s books as critics consider it to be anti-Māori and fear it will degrade the Treaty of Waitangi and weaken Māori rights.

Seymour’s proposal to replace the many Treaty principles developed over decades with three new ones determined by Cabinet partly fuelled the massive hīkoi to Parliament in November, attended by tens of thousands of people.

Around the same time, the bill’s fiery first reading ended with several MPs going against Parliament’s rules and performing an impassioned haka on the floor of the House in front of Seymour as MPs tried to vote on the bill.

The bill also received an unprecedented 300,000 written submissions (the previous record was just over 100,000). Of these, 90% opposed the legislation, 8% supported it and 2% had not clearly stated their position.

The bill is expected to be voted down by an enormous majority this afternoon. Act is the only party in Parliament that supports the proposed legislation. National and NZ First supported it at the first reading as per their coalition agreements with Act.

Māori/Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka (left) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay their respects to the late Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga

But Seymour has defended the policy throughout. Responding to the vast majority of submissions being opposed, he argued that high-profile bills like this often resulted in “spam” and responses that are disproportionate to genuine public opinion.

He said the bill was needed because although the Treaty principles were mentioned in legislation, Parliament has never defined what those principles are. Doing so would provide clarity, he said.

“Parliament’s silence has been filled by court findings, Waitangi Tribunal reports and government departments attempting to define the principles.

“The resulting principles afford Māori different rights from other New Zealanders.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.



