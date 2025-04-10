Students from Whangārei’s Te Kapehu Whetu attended the School Strike 4 Climate last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He instead encouraged students to “work hard, and take every opportunity to learn”.

“School holidays start this Saturday. If students want to show how much this cause means to them, they could march on their own time,” he said.

“That would send a stronger message than taking the last day of term off.”

During last year’s climate strike, Seymour urged parents to tell students their absence would count towards their 15-day absence allowance.

The strike’s lead organiser, Jemima Tito, said the strikers wanted urgent governmental action for a just and sustainable future.

She said the movement’s first key demand was to repeal the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

“As young people, we are deeply concerned that this bill will enable the destruction of vital ecosystems, including forests, rivers, and coastlines, in exchange for short-term economic gains,” Tito said.

The movement also calls for the protection of Māori land.

“Indigenous communities, particularly Māori communities, are often the first to be impacted by environmental degradation, land grabbing, and exploitative development practices.

“Don’t Fast Track Our Future.”

Protest details

Location: Frank Kitts Park/Parliament Grounds

Frank Kitts Park/Parliament Grounds Date: Friday, April 11

Friday, April 11 Time: 12 noon

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.