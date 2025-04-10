The strike’s lead organiser, Jemima Tito, said the strikers wanted urgent governmental action for a just and sustainable future.
She said the movement’s first key demand was to repeal the Fast Track Approvals Bill.
“As young people, we are deeply concerned that this bill will enable the destruction of vital ecosystems, including forests, rivers, and coastlines, in exchange for short-term economic gains,” Tito said.
The movement also calls for the protection of Māori land.
“Indigenous communities, particularly Māori communities, are often the first to be impacted by environmental degradation, land grabbing, and exploitative development practices.
“Don’t Fast Track Our Future.”
Protest details
Location: Frank Kitts Park/Parliament Grounds
Date: Friday, April 11
Time: 12 noon
