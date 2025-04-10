Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Act leader David Seymour criticises student climate strikers, calls absences ‘unjustified’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour (inset) and last year's School Strike 4 Climate protest in Wellington. Image / Mark Mitchell, Alex Burton

Act leader David Seymour (inset) and last year's School Strike 4 Climate protest in Wellington. Image / Mark Mitchell, Alex Burton

Associate Minister of Education David Seymour says he expects schools to treat students attending today’s climate strike as “explained but unjustified absences”.

School Strike 4 Climate members are set to march on Wellington demanding the repeal of the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

“The previous Government said that protesting instead of attending school could be justified,” Seymour said in a statement.

“This in my view is unacceptable.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Students from Whangārei’s Te Kapehu Whetu attended the School Strike 4 Climate last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Students from Whangārei’s Te Kapehu Whetu attended the School Strike 4 Climate last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He instead encouraged students to “work hard, and take every opportunity to learn”.

“School holidays start this Saturday. If students want to show how much this cause means to them, they could march on their own time,” he said.

“That would send a stronger message than taking the last day of term off.”

During last year’s climate strike, Seymour urged parents to tell students their absence would count towards their 15-day absence allowance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The strike’s lead organiser, Jemima Tito, said the strikers wanted urgent governmental action for a just and sustainable future.

She said the movement’s first key demand was to repeal the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

“As young people, we are deeply concerned that this bill will enable the destruction of vital ecosystems, including forests, rivers, and coastlines, in exchange for short-term economic gains,” Tito said.

The movement also calls for the protection of Māori land.

“Indigenous communities, particularly Māori communities, are often the first to be impacted by environmental degradation, land grabbing, and exploitative development practices.

“Don’t Fast Track Our Future.”

Protest details

  • Location: Frank Kitts Park/Parliament Grounds
  • Date: Friday, April 11
  • Time: 12 noon

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand