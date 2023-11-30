Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will take questions from media later today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon will take questions later today as he gets cracking on his 100-day plan.

Luxon spoke at the Bold Steps business conference in Auckland this morning with Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

He later visited Manurewa Intermediate School with Education Minister Erica Stanford. He will speak to media following this visit.

Luxon announced his 100-day plan this week, including a number of education initiatives including to begin disestablishing Te Pukenga, the polytech mega-merger; banning cellphones in schools; and appointing an expert group to redesign the English and maths curricula for primary school students.

Luxon has also promised to require primary and intermediate schools to teach an hour of reading, writing and maths per day starting in 2024.

Today is also the deadline for “lodging a reservation against adopting amendments to World Health Organisation regulations to allow the Government to consider these against a “national interest test”, one of the Government’s first actions and part of its coalition deal with NZ First.

The reservation was lodged earlier this week, making it one of the first actions of the new Government.

Luxon’s first week in office had been dogged by the antics of his Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, who is locked in what he has called a “war” with the media.

Minister of Finance Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon participate in a fireside chat facilitated by Dame Therese Walsh and Cathy Quinn at the Bold Steps Conference. Photo / Jason Dorday

The Prime Minister has shrugged off criticism of those remarks as Peters being Peters, while also claiming not to have seen or heard the comments Peters had made.

“Didn’t see those comments, but I’m excited to get to work with this team here and get things done for New Zealand,” Luxon said, ahead of his first Cabinet meeting.

Peters then repeated the comments, potentially for Luxon’s benefit, telling media photographing the first Cabinet meeting to explain the conditions of funding from the Public Interest Journalism Fund.

“Before you go - can you possibly tell the public what you had to sign up to to get the money, it’s called transparency,” Peters said.

Luxon was asked about those comments but did not respond. Fellow Cabinet ministers shuffled awkwardly in their seats.

The controversy stems from a Treaty clause in some documents pertaining to the fund. NZME, the publisher of the Herald, received money from the fund.

Applicants to the Public Interest Journalism Fund were asked that when appropriate in producing funded content to support NZ identity, culture and public interest requirements, including support for the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

However, overriding this in NZME’s funding agreements - a clause specifically requested by the company - is an acknowledgement of the absolute editorial independence of the media entity: “We acknowledge the importance of your editorial discretion as a media entity and confirm nothing in this agreement will limit or in any way impede or influence the ability of your news reporting functions to report and comment on news stories and current events, including those involving us, as you see fit.”







